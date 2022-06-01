Gareth Bale: Real Madrid ‘dream became reality’, says Wales forward

Gareth Bale has said his Real Madrid “dream became a reality” in a statement marking his departure from the Spanish giants. Bale’s spell with Real will end when his contract expires this summer. The 32-year-old has won a string of titles at Real, though he has been criticised by some sections of the media and some fans in recent years.

In a post on social media, Bale described his time at the club as “an incredible experience”. “I write this message to say thank you to all my team-mates, past and present, my managers, the backroom staff and to the fans that supported me,” Bale said. “I arrived here nine years ago as a young man who wanted to realise my dream of playing for Real Madrid.

“To wear the pristine white kit, to wear the crest on my chest, to play at the Santiago Bernabeu, to win titles and to be part of what it’s so famous for, to win the Champions League – I can now look back, reflect and say with honesty that this dream became a reality and much, much more.”

Last Saturday’s victory over Liverpool means Bale leaves Real with a joint-record five Champions League titles to his name.