Govt calls for calm as Okada ban takes effect in Lagos

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday commenced enforcement of its ban on commercial motorcycles, also known as Okada, in six local government areas of the state.

The local governments include Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, and Apapa. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the ban on May 18 during a meeting with police chiefs in the state, saying it is “total and indefinite”.

“After a critical review of our restriction on Okada activities in the first six local government areas where we restricted them on February 1, 2020, we have seen that the menace has not abated,” Sanwo-Olu said at the time.

“We are now directing a total ban on Okada activities across the highways and bridges within these six local government and their local council development areas, effective from June 1, 2022.” The government views the activities of Okada as dangerous to road users.

The state’s Police Commissioner Abiodun Alabi, has described most Okada riders as criminals who must be taken off the road.