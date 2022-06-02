Atiku receives Wike at his Abuja residence

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar has received Rivers State Governor at his residence in Abuja.

Mr Atiku had earlier met Wike in Abuja at the latter’s Abuja residence, hours after Atiku beat him to the party’s presidential ticket. Mr Wike, after the initial meeting, proceeded to Rivers State, where he was greeted by his supporters.

It appears Mr Wike then travelled to Abuja for the second meeting on Wednesday.

“It was a pleasure to receive His Excellency Nyesom Wike in the company of notable leaders and officials of our great party, the PDP, at my residence today,” Atiku said in a statement on Facebook. “I am proud of the promises that this spirit of camaraderie holds for our party as a united front that guarantees victory in the next election to rescue the country.”

The PDP is currently shopping for a Vice Presidential candidate for Atiku and Mr Wike has been rumoured to be one of the favourites to fill the post.