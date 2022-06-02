Jandor set up Thank You Tour and Reconciliation Committee

The Lagos PDP Gubernatorial Candidate for the 2023 general elections, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) has set up a high-powered committee to tour the entire 20 Local Government Areas to appreciate the party faithful for their support towards his emergence as the party flag bearer and to reconcile all interests and tendencies.

The CWC of the Thank You Tour & Reconciliation Committee are:

1. Fatai Shodimu – Chairman

2. Wale Onilere – Secretary

3. Tolani Animashaun – Organising Sec

4. Gbenga Ogunleye – Publicity

5. Nurudeen Adewale – Admin Secretary

LGA Representatives on the Committee are:

1. Muka Popoola – Agege

2. Nureni Balogun – Ajeromi/Ifelodun

3. Dada Olayinka (Oloriebi) – Alimosho

4. Alh. R. Odubonojo – Amuwo Odofin

5. Wole Adewunmi – Apapa

6. Bidemi Akojenu – Badagry

7. Tai Benedict – Epe

8. Niyi Adams – Eti Osa

9. Tokunbo Banjo – Ibeju Lekki

10. Kanmi Agbaje – Ifako Ijaye

11. Amode Hakeem – Ikeja

12. Aleshinloye – Ikorodu

13. Ola Apena – Kosofe

14. Okanlawon Balogun – Lagos Island

15. Afolabi Alimi – Lagos Mainland

16. Fatai Adele – Mushin

17. Elder Agbaje – Ojo

18. Sunday Olaifa – Oshodi Isolo

19. Niyi Osibemekun – Shomolu

20. Agbo Fishser -Thomas – Surulere

The official inauguration of the committee will hold on Monday 6th June 2022.

Venue: Liberty Place

25, Adeniyi Jones Street

Ikeja, Lagos.

Time: 12 Noon.