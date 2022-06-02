Jandor set up Thank You Tour and Reconciliation Committee

The Lagos PDP Gubernatorial Candidate for the 2023 general elections, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) has set up a high-powered committee to tour the entire 20 Local Government Areas to appreciate the party faithful for their support towards his emergence as the party flag bearer and to reconcile all interests and tendencies.
The CWC of the Thank You Tour & Reconciliation Committee are:
1. Fatai Shodimu – Chairman
2. Wale Onilere – Secretary
3. Tolani Animashaun – Organising Sec
4. Gbenga Ogunleye – Publicity
5. Nurudeen Adewale – Admin Secretary
LGA Representatives on the Committee are:
1. Muka Popoola – Agege
2. Nureni Balogun – Ajeromi/Ifelodun
3. Dada Olayinka (Oloriebi) – Alimosho
4. Alh. R. Odubonojo – Amuwo Odofin
5. Wole Adewunmi – Apapa
6. Bidemi Akojenu – Badagry
7. Tai Benedict – Epe
8. Niyi Adams – Eti Osa
9. Tokunbo Banjo – Ibeju Lekki
10. Kanmi Agbaje – Ifako Ijaye
11. Amode Hakeem – Ikeja
12. Aleshinloye – Ikorodu
13. Ola Apena – Kosofe
14. Okanlawon Balogun – Lagos Island
15. Afolabi Alimi – Lagos Mainland
16. Fatai Adele – Mushin
17. Elder Agbaje – Ojo
18. Sunday Olaifa – Oshodi Isolo
19. Niyi Osibemekun – Shomolu
20. Agbo Fishser -Thomas – Surulere
The official inauguration of the committee will hold on Monday 6th June 2022.
Venue: Liberty Place
25, Adeniyi Jones Street
Ikeja, Lagos.
Time: 12 Noon.