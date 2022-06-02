Monkeypox: Stay away from ‘Bushmeat’, Federal Govt tells Nigerians

Following the recent confirmation of Monkey Pox resurgence in Nigeria and the death of one person with co-morbidity, the federal government has urged hunters and dealers to stop buying, selling and consumption of bushmeat forthwith.

In a press statement signed by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, said the order was necessary to prevent any possibility of spillover of the pathogen in Nigeria through the practice of selling and buying of the bushmeat. The Federal Government through the minister revealed that there are heightened collaborations between ministries, departments and agencies of government as well as the private sector to ensure that the resurgence of the monkeypox virus in Nigeria is contained and brought under control.

Abubakar also noted that the ministry, through its Department of Veterinary and Pest Control Services, is actively collaborating with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other stakeholders in the One Health Team to ensure the situation is contained and brought under control.

However, the minister advised Nigerians to avoid contact with persons suspected to be infected with Monkey Pox at home and at work places and discourage the act of consumption, trade and keeping of non-human primate as well as rodents as pets in homes.