Jandor visits Dosunmu, Doherty, Agbaje…kicks off total reconciliation of Lagos PDP Leaders

The Lagos PDP Gubernatorial Candidate for the 2023 general elections, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) today commenced the reconciliation efforts to reunite all interests and tendencies in the state chapter of the party. Jandor earlier today, visited Dr Shamsudeen Ade Dosunmu, a co-contender for the party guber ticket who renounced his membership of the party in the build-up to the gubernatorial primaries. The visit yielded the intended result as Dr Ade Dosunmu was convinced to return to the party.

During his visit to Mr Jimi Agbaje, the PDP candidate in the 2015 and 2019 governorship elections in Lagos State, Jandor reiterated his call for the leaders of the party to work together towards the achievement of the desired electoral victory for the party in the 2023 general elections. He remarked that he cannot do it alone and that as the party candidate he needs the support of everyone.

He said that feedback from Lagosians has revealed that the ruling APC is in an abyss of public opprobrium. The misgovernance and sheer cluelessness of the current administration have made the people demand a credible alternative. Mr Jimi Agbaje described JANDOR as a perfect fit candidate with the right skill set and the right attitude to governing Lagos State. He encouraged Jandor to continue with his effort to reconcile the party leaders and assured him that a united PDP will win the 2023 elections with a landslide.

In his reaction to JANDOR’s visit, Engr. Adedeji Doherty, a former chairman of the party who was also a contender for the party gubernatorial ticket commended Jandor for his maturity and political sagacity. He pledged his total commitment and unalloyed support to the party and all the candidates towards the achievement of total victory in the 2023 elections.

He promised to rally support for Jandor in his quest to give Lagosians a breath of fresh air.