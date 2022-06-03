Wike to reconstitute cabinet, nominates two ex-Commissioners

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has revealed plans to reconstitute the State Executive Council. The governor had on May 24 announced the dissolution of the council through his Special Assistant, Mr Kelvin Ebiri, with immediate effect.

However, his (Wike) decision to reconstitute the council followed his Communication to the State Assembly for the screening and confirmation of three Commissioner nominees. The Speaker of the Assembly, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani on Friday read Governor Wike’s letter during plenary.

The nominees include two former Commissioners on the immediate past cabinet and one former Special Adviser to Governor Wike. They are former Commissioners Professor Zaccheaus Adangor (SAN), who was the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, and Mr Isaac Kamalu, who was the Commissioner for Finance.

The other nominee is Dr Alabo George-Kelly, who was Governor Wike’s Adviser on Special Project.