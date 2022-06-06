APC’s silence on Owo terrorist attack confirms its complicity – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asserted that the alleged silence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday’s gruesome terrorist attack and killing of innocent worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State confirms APC’s complicity and implicit support for terrorism in our country.

The PDP through its spokesman, Hon. Debo Ologunagba also stated on Monday that it is appalled by the lame and disconnected press statement by the Buhari Presidency which did not demonstrate any presidential empathy, concern, assurances and commitment expected of a Commander-in-Chief, who should be a Comforter-in-Chief in the face of such horrific terrorist attack on the country.

According to the PDP, the feeble and insensitive statement by the presidency is a further confirmation of the tacit sympathy for terrorism by the APC administration. “This is because in saner climes the President would personally address the nation on the gruesome murder of many citizens under his care. President Muhammadu Buhari’s personal silence is deafening and points to allegations in the public space that terrorists are enjoying tacit accommodation from the highest level of the APC administration.

“It is indeed unpardonable that as terrorists were murdering our citizens in Owo, President Buhari was busy in the comfort, luxury and safety of the Presidential Villa, having dinner with APC leaders and conducting political meetings aimed at perpetuating APC’s fraudulent, insensitive, inhumane and vicious government on hapless Nigerians.

“Such actions by the APC and President Buhari, who has woefully failed in his promise to lead the fight against terrorism from the front, continue to embolden terrorists to carry out more terrible attacks on our citizens.