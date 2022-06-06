Osinbajo pays condolence visit to Owo after attack

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Monday paid a condolence visit to Owo, Ondo State where Christian worshippers were gruesomely killed by gunmen.

The incident happened at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo leading to the death of scores of people while many were injured. The situation has thrown the nation into mourning with President Muhammadu Buhari, and several governors among others condemning the attack.

Meanwhile, the presidency has debunked rumours that Osinbajo was involved in a car accident while heading to the airport en route to Owo. Several reports had surfaced in the early hours of the day claiming that Osinbajo had been involved in an auto accident. But the Presidency rebuffed the claims in a tweet on its official Twitter handle.

“Vice President @ProfOsinbajo was not involved in an accident,” the tweet read. “On his way to the airport, en route to Owo, Ondo State on a condolence visit, his convoy stopped to assist the lone victim of a car accident.”