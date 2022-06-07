Jandor receives PDP Certificate of Return, promises Lagos a Breath of Fresh Air

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has presented a Certificate of Return to the gubernatorial candidate of the party in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR).

Jandor won the party’s governorship ticket during a primary election held on May 25, 2022 having polled 679 votes to beat his closest rival David Vaughan who got 20 votes.

The party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Lagos State Chairman of the Party, Chief Philip Aivoji, the state party Secretary, Mr Soji Orioye, the Chairperson of Lagos4Lagos, Alhaja Tanwa Olusi, among other notable party leaders attended the event.

The event was held on Tuesday at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja. Jandor dedicated the certificate to the good people of Lagos State who have been yearning for a breath of fresh air and a relief from the misgovernance of the ruling APC.

“Now is the time for all well-meaning Lagosians to work together for the deliverance of our state from the grip of ‘the slave master’, he said.