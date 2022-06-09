Dumebi Kachikwu beats Moghalu to win ADC presidential ticket

Dumebi Kachikwu has been declared the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) following the presidential primary held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Wednesday.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee General Ekundayo Opaleye announced the result, noting that Dumebi polled 978 votes to emerge victorious over a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Prof Kingsley Moghalu who polled 589 votes.

Chukwuka Monye scored 339 votes while Princess Chichi Ojei got 72. A further breakdown showed that Evang. Ebiti Ndok Jegede pulled five votes and Lady Angela Johnson finished with one vote. While giving his acceptance speech, the presidential candidate promised purposeful leadership to rescue the country from the current challenges facing it, just as he extended the hand of fellowship to other contestants.

Two thousand one hundred persons were picked as delegates from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Twelve aspirants, comprising five women, and seven men, contested for the exalted position. Two of them were absent from the exercise, while an aspirant Mani Ibrahim withdrew from the race