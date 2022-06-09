Jandor inaugurates Thank You Tour & Reconciliation Committee

As he promised to hit the ground running after receiving his certificate of return as the Governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) has inaugurated a committee to embark on a state wide thank you and reconciliation tour of all the 20 local government areas of the state.

The Central Working Committee members are Chief Fatai Shodimu as the Chairman, Barr. Wale Onilere – as the Secretary, Hon. Tolani Animashaun as the Organising Secretary, Mr. Gbenga Ogunleye as Publicity Secretary and Engr. Nurudeen Adewale as the Administrative Secretary. 27 other committee members are local government representatives.

In the course of the event, Jandor remarked that the mission will enable inclusiveness in the party, reconcile all tendencies and thereby enhance the achievement of electoral victory for the party in the state. He stated that division and in-fighting has always been the obstacles to winning elections over the years.

Jandor reiterated that a united Lagos PDP will win the 2023 general elections in a landslide fashion and give a breath of fresh air to the good people of the state. He enjoined the committee to reach out to all aggrieved party members and ensure that genuine and sincere efforts are made to appeal to them to bury the hatchets in the interest of the party.

The Chairman of the committee, Chief Fatai Shodimu pledged the commitment of the committee to the actualization of total reconciliation of all interests and tendencies in Lagos PDP.