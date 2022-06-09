We only recognise Peter Obi’s Labour Party faction – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says it only recognises the Labour Party faction that produced Peter Obi as its presidential candidate. This was contained in a statement issued by the National President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba.

“The leadership of the NLC and TUC recognize the leadership of the Labour Party led by Barr. Julius Abure, a former trade union leader and workers are part of the leadership,” he said in the statement on Thursday.

“The NLC and TUC are aware of only one presidential primary which was held in Asaba, Delta State on 30th May 2022 and produced HE Peter Obi as its presidential candidate and standard-bearer.”