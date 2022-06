An Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure, the state capital, has sentenced three persons to death for killing Olufunke Olakuri, the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

While four persons were accused of the crime, the trial judge, Justice William Olamide on Friday, discharged and acquitted one of them.

Olufunke Olakuri, the daughter of Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti, was shot dead on July 12 2019 while traveling between Kajola and Ore, along Ondo/Ore Highway.