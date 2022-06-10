Jandor condemns reported attacks on traders who shut market to get their PVCs

***Says the new Lagos PDP will match the ruling party in their usual games of disenfranchising Lagosians

*“This time, we will never put ourselves in the defensive”.

The Lagos PDP flagbearer and Gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, (JANDOR) has caution the APC government in Lagos State to desist from harassing and intimidating Lagosians who are bent on exercising their civic responsibilities. Reacting to the reported intimidation of Alaba Market Traders who shut their stalls to ensure they register before the closing date, Jandor warned that this time, Lagos PDP will not put itself in the defensive.

Jandor charged the Commission on the need to take proactive measures in forestalling rising incidences of glitch in the exercise. He said rising complaints from Lagosians at various registration centers across the state on the slow pace of the registration exercise require urgent attention. Some Lagosians in Amuwo Odofin, Ajeromi/Ifelodun, Ojo, Oshodi-Isolo and a few other local government areas in Lagos West Senatorial district yesterday expressed disappointment over their inability to register for the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) due to what they described as deliberate attempt by INEC officials in collaboration with the ruling party to disenfranchise them.

Traders from Alaba International Market who shut the market yesterday to allow them participate in the Continuous Voters Registration exercise were frustrated with the lackluster performance of the INEC officials. It was reported that some of these traders were attacked by politically motivated thugs because of their perceived sympathy for the PDP. Jandor called on INEC to respond swiftly to the reactions of these set of Lagosians who are willing to perform their civil obligation before the deadline set for the exercise. He also sends a strong warning to the APC sponsored thugs to desist from molestation of Lagosians who are fed up with the misrule of the ruling party.

Jandor however expressed his excitement over the impressive turn out of traders in Alaba International Market, ASPANDA, Trade Fair, Ladipo market, among others. He commended their selfless sacrifice for declaring a work-free day, and for others who took time off from their private engagement in order to get their PVC which will enable them participate in the 2023 elections. He assured them that any attempt to attack or disenfranchise them henceforth will be met with stiff resistance.