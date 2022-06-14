2023: Gbajabiamila questions failure of 170 reps to win party tickets for re-election

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has questioned the primaries of political parties held across the country. He was concerned that about 178 serving members of the house failed to secure the ticket of their various parties to return to the green chamber of the National Assembly.

Gbajabiamila made the remarks on Tuesday in his opening remarks to the lawmaker at the resumption of plenary after over one month of recess. According to him, many members lost because of the process of primaries, using the delegate system which is what the House fought for by making direct primaries compulsory in the Electoral Act which the President has yet to sign.

That clause of the Electoral Act had to be expunged, allowing political parties to decide their mode of primaries to select their candidates for various elections.