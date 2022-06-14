Ekiti Election: Choose peace over violence, NPC tells residents

The National Peace Committee (NPC) has appealed to the residents of Ekiti to choose peace over violence in the coming governorship election in the state. Chairman of the committee and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, made the appeal in a statement barely a week to the Election Day.

He urged the people to come out without fear, but with hope to exercise their franchise and vote to deepen the democratic process in the state. General Abdulsalami also advised the youths not to make themselves pawns in the hands of the political class but should be aware that the security, stability, and future of Nigeria remain their common patrimony.

He urged everyone taking part in the election to follow due process, conduct themselves with civility and patriotism, and ensure they do not take the laws into their hands no matter the grievances they may hold against individuals and other stakeholders in the poll. The NPC chairman reminded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and others that Nigerians and the world were monitoring them as they expect a level-playing field for all parties.

According to him, the conduct and peaceful outcome of the Ekiti State off-cycle election will put to test all the claims of reforms and strategic policy implementations of the last four years. General Abdulsalami also believes the governorship election will offer an opportunity to assess how the 2023 elections will span out. He disclosed that the various political parties and stakeholders in the election would sign a peace accord on Wednesday in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.