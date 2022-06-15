Officials battle raging fire at residential building in Ikoyi

Fire has gutted a residential building in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State, authorities at the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) have said.

The Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed the incident in a statement on Wednesday. However, he neither confirmed if any life was lost to the inferno nor if anyone was injured in the incident that occurred along the Ilabere Road in Ikoyi.

Oke-Osanyintolu explained that as soon as the incident was reported, LASEMA swiftly deployed officials of its response team to the scene.

According to him, the LASEMA team, in collaboration with personnel of the Lagos State Fire Service, is taking measures to quell the fire which appears to be spreading rapidly to adjoining buildings.