PDP committee to screen Atiku’s running mate on Thursday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a committee to screen its vice-presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections. Members of the Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee were nominated by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), said the party’s spokesman, Debo Ologunagba.

Ologunagba, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, explained that the NWC constituted the committee in line with the electoral guidelines of the main opposition party.

He added that the screening exercise would hold by 10 am on Thursday inside the NWC Hall at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“Pursuant to Part VI, Paragraph 14 of the Electoral Guidelines of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the nomination of the following Party members to serve on the Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee for the screening/verifying of the nominated Vice Presidential Candidate of our Party for the 2023 general elections,” he said.