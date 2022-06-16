2023: Nigeria must be peaceful, Chief of Defence staff warns politicians

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has advised persons vying for political offices to abide by the rules of the game and maintain decorum in the forthcoming elections.

Addressing journalists in Abuja at the bi-weekly media briefing of the Defence Media Operations, General Irabor warned that any attempt to circumvent the process would be dealt with according to the nation’s laws. “They must allow peace reign in the country by navigating away from actions and comments that can undermine national security as they engage in political campaigns,” the CDS maintained.

