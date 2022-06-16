2023: PDP did not rule Wike out of VP race – Spokesperson

The Peoples Democratic Party has rejected reports that it has ruled out Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike from becoming its Vice Presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

“The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to misrepresenting reports in some section of the media purporting that it had dismissed the reported emergence of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike as its Vice-Presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections,” a statement signed by PDP spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, said.

“The said misleading reports quoted the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP. Hon. Debo Ologunagba as stating such while addressing some journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the National Publicity Secretary did not at any time address journalists on the said subject matter as quoted in the misinforming reports.”