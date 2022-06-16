FCT Minister charges newly sworn in Area Council Chairmen on quality service delivery in health, education, security, others

FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello has charged sworn in area council chairmen on quality service delivery in health, education, security amongt others as he congratulates them on their success in the elections held in February. The six Area Council Chairmen of the Federal Capital Territory were sworn into office on Tuesday, the 14 of June 2022, at the Cyprian Ekwensi Cultural Center, Abuja.

The new Chairmen took their oaths of office and were sworn in by Justice Suleiman Belgore who represented the Honourable Chief Judge of the FCT High Court. He said: “If I were you, I will go for the basics. I will tackle primary education, I will tackle primary healthcare, I will tackle sanitation, I will tackle insecurity. “And whoever you are, you can’t do anything for the security of your community unless you relate with your elders in the country. So, hold on to these three or four items diligently and understand that you are a local government authority and you are meant to provide local services”.

The Minister added: “During your tenure, don’t ever allow one day to pass with your pupils out of school because somebody is on strike… Don’t ever allow primary healthcare in your Area Council to be without water, to be without electricity, to be without staff, so that that woman who is pregnant, or that little boy who has diarrhea or that young girl that has malaria is taken care of. I tell you, if you handle these little things that you may think are small, your people will forever be grateful to you”.

He also enjoined the new Chairmen and Vice Chairmen to take time to go round their Area Councils with a view to familiarizing themselves with the various environmental challenges such as blocked drainages, waste and unkept streets. Malam Bello urged them to hold true to the oath they swore to and remember that God is watching them. He said: “I urge you all to go back to your houses, carefully read and understand what you swore, because all of you, I noticed, held the holy books while you were doing so.

“These words that you uttered today holding the holy books and also in the presence of all of us as witnesses and above all in the presence of God Almighty, are not simple words”, the Minister added.