Premier League fixtures: Man City away to West Ham, Liverpool at Fulham, Forest at Newcastle

Champions Manchester City face West Ham away on the opening weekend of a 2022-23 Premier League campaign that will include a mid-season break for the World Cup in Qatar. There will be no top-flight games after the weekend of 12-13 November until 26 December because of the World Cup.

The first fixture takes place on Friday, 5 August when Crystal Palace host Arsenal. Liverpool play at promoted Fulham, with Nottingham Forest at Newcastle. Forest are back in the Premier League for the first time since 1998-99. The World Cup, which will feature both England and Wales, starts on 21 November. The final is on 18 December, eight days before the Premier League season resumes. There are no meetings between the Premier League’s so-called ‘big six’ on weekend of 12-13 November – the one before the World Cup – following a request by the Football Association.

England will meet up on 14 November before flying to Qatar the following day. Special arrangements have been made to allow more time between games played across the three festive match rounds. This will allow squads greater time to recover. Previously clubs were given a minimum of 48 hours between matches. After fixtures on 26-27 December, the following match round will be played across 29, 30 and 31 December. The New Year match round will be played on the 2, 3, 4 and 5 January.

First round of fixtures in full

Friday, 5 August

Crystal Palace v Arsenal (20:00 BST)

Saturday, 6 August

Fulham v Liverpool (12:30)

Bournemouth v Aston Villa (15:00)

Leeds United v Wolverhampton (15:00)

Leicester City v Brentford (15:00)

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest (15:00)

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton (15:00)

Everton v Chelsea (17:30)

Sunday, 7 August

Manchester United v Brighton (14:00)

West Ham United v Manchester City (16:30)