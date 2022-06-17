Catholic Church holds funeral mass for members killed in Owo

It’s a solemn day in Owo, Ondo State as the victims of the deadly attack on St. Francis Catholic Church are laid to rest in the town. This followed a funeral mass held on Friday in honour of the victims whose remains had been deposited at the morgue of the Saint Louis Catholic Hospital in Owo.

After the funeral mass is completed at the Mydas Event Centre in Owo, families of the victims will take the remains of their loved ones for burial in the town.

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and a former governor of the state, Olusegun Mimiko, were among the dignitaries present at the mass. Some clergymen, including Bishop Jude Arogundade of Ondo Catholic Diocese and Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, were also in attendance.

No fewer than 40 persons were killed in the attack which has received wide condemnation across the country.