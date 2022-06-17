Ekiti Election: We are ready, BVAS will perform optimally – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reassured the residents of Ekiti State of its readiness to conduct a free and fair governorship election in the state.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, gave the assurance on Friday during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily monitored by Core TV News. He revealed that over 980,000 residents have been captured in the commission’s voters’ register but less than 200,000 of the figure were expected at the polling units.

“As of today, we have a total of 988,923 voters on the voters’ register,” Okoye said. “This is the number that will vote during this governorship election. “Out of this number, as of the 13th day of June 2022, 749,065 have collected their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs). So, we are ready for this particular election and every PVC that has not been collected will be mopped up and kept in safe custody pending the conclusion of the election.”

He recounted that the chairman of the electoral umpire had hinted that the collection of PVCs by residents would stop on Thursday.