Sadio Mane: Liverpool striker to join Bayern Munich in deal worth up to £35m

Liverpool have agreed a 41m euro (£35.1m) deal to sell Sadio Mane to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. The Reds will get a fixed 32m euros (£27.4m) with an additional 6m euros based on appearances and 3m euros based on individual and team achievements.

Liverpool turned down two bids from Bayern before accepting their latest offer for the 30-year-old, whose deal with the Reds ran until next summer. He joined Liverpool for £31m plus £2.5m in add-ons from Southampton in 2016.

News of his departure follows Tuesday’s signing of Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez from Benfica for an initial £64m. Alongside fellow forwards Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, who are both 30, Mane has been integral to Liverpool’s success in recent years.

The trio helped the club win the Champions League in 2019 and then end a 30-year wait for the league title in the following season.