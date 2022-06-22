Peter Obi visits Wike in Rivers

Presidential Flag Bearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has paid a visit to Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike at his private residence in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

On arrival, Obi was taken inside where he had meeting with the governor behind closed doors. Both men, however, did not speak on the purpose of the meeting, as Journalists were not granted access.

Peter Obi’s visit comes four days after the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi also met with Governor Wike at about 9:00 pm behind closed doors.

The meeting also comes days after Obi returned from Egypt where he went “understudy by what miracle the third biggest economy in Africa after South Africa and Nigeria moved their power generation from 20,000 Megawatts to over 40,000 megawatts in four years,” a statement by his aide stated.