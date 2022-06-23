Rwanda Genocide Memorial: Buhari lays wreath, asks Nigerians to tolerate one another

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Rwanda. After visiting the site, he asked Nigerians to tolerate one another and embrace peace, his presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said via a statement.

The remains of over 250,000 victims of the Kigali genocide were buried in the East African country in 1994 with a yearly event held in honour of the slain Rwandans. Buhari used the opportunity of the visit to tour the permanent exhibitions at the Memorial, paying tribute to the memory of the victims while praying for healing for the survivors.

After the historic visit, the President told journalists that the lessons from his visit were the need for Nigerians to continue to be tolerant of one another, and for the nation to also preserve its own historical antecedents from the Nigeria Civil War (1967-1970).

“I went through all the experiences from 15 January 1966 to date. I was a Governor, Minister, and Head of State and went through detention. I returned to partisan politics and will finish my two terms as constitutionally allowed,” the Nigerian leader was quoted as saying.