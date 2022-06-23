Senator Onyewuchi defects to Labour Party as Bauchi Lawmaker quits APC

Two senators, Dauda Jika and Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi, have defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Labour Party (LP) respectively. Senator Jika, who represents Bauchi Central, joined the NNPP from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) while Senator Onyewuchi of Imo East left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Their move was contained in a statement signed by Ezrel Tabiowo, a media aide to Senate President Ahmed Lawan, who said the duo wrote to his principal informing him about their defections. “I hereby wish to notify you of my defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) whose ideals are in line with my political aspirations,” he quoted Senator Jika as saying.

On the other hand, he said Onyewuchi’s move to the Labour Party followed the lawmaker’s consultations with his family and constituents. “I wish to inform Mr. President and distinguished Senators of my defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the Labour Party,” the statement quoted the Imo lawmaker as telling Senator Lawan in a letter.

“This is after due consultation with my family, constituents and supporters. This will enable me to participate fully in the movement for a new Nigeria.”