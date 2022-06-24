Jandor in Alubarika Central Mosque Mushin today to observe Jumat service, promises a breath of fresh air to residents

The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) earlier today observed the Jumat service at Alubarika Central Mosque, Ilasamaja, Mushin area of Lagos state where he grew up. The residents of the community and its environs defiled the rain as they trooped out in their numbers to welcome their own.

During his exhortation, the Chief Imam of the Central Mosque, Alhaji Jamiu Adetayo described Jandor as a worthy example of a Muslim from the central mosque and a good ambassador of the community. He recalled the memories of his growing-up days as the Governorship Candidate in the community and commended his numerous humanitarian support to the residents.

The Chief Imam also admonished the congregants to get their Permanent Voters Cards and perform their civic responsibility in the 2023 general elections to reverse the state of infrastructure decay in the community.

In his remarks, Jandor appreciated the Muslim ummah of the central mosque and the residents for the warm reception. He assured them that his government come 2023 will offer a breath of fresh air to all Lagosians.