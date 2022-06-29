APC Primaries: Buhari asks aggrieved Senators to exercise restraint

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the party’s leadership will sustain the hearing and healing process it started to ensure fairness, justice, and oneness before the 2023 general elections.

He gave the assurance on Tuesday in Abuja at a meeting with some APC senators on the outcome of the party’s primaries and their implications. The President noted the complaints received by some members, saying machinery had been put in place by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to address their various concerns.

He, however, urged party members to exercise restraint and continue to demonstrate commitment to the ideals while the leadership continues to build and develop the APC and the country. “I have noted your grievances, particularly as it concerns the just concluded processes, the cost to the nation, the threat to the majority position held by our party in the legislative chambers, and likely consequent cost to the electoral fortunes of our party as we approach the general elections,” the President was quoted in a statement by his media adviser, Femi Adesina.

“We must not allow these dire threats to come to pass. I must acknowledge that in every contest, there must be a level playing ground just as there would be grievances at the end. That is the test of our democratic credentials, systems, and practices. I have since the conclusion of the processes been inundated with various reports and complaints.”