National Security: Troops of Operation Safe Haven neutralises bandit, arrest suspected armed robbers, rescue kidnapped victims and recover arms in Plateau and Kaduna states

The military high command says, Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN in a sustained effort to eliminate criminal’s elements in their Area of operation on 28 June 2022 based credible intelligence conducted clearance operation in conjunction with vigilantes at Kan Duniya Village, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Plateau State, neutralized notorious bandit and kidnapper. Similarly, on the same day, troops on fighting patrol sighted 2 x suspected kidnappers around Sara High Ground Mangu Local Government Area Plateau State on a motor cycle. Suspects abandoned their motor cycle on sighting troops and fled. Troop exploited area and recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 101 rounds of 7.62mm special, 5 magazines, 1 motor cycle, 1 iron digger and 2 black jackets amongst others

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director Defence Media Operations Major General Bernard Onyeuko. The statement reels out that, on the 28th of June 2022 based on intelligence, troops conducted a cordon search operation at Fanock Village, Jema’a Local Government Area Kaduna State and found a Toyota Corolla car with registration number ABUJA KUJ 452 AZ with no occupant. Troops conducted search operations in the surrounding bush and rescued 3 kidnaped civilians; 2 females and a male. Additionally, same day troops arrested 10 armed robbery suspects at Kafanchan Town, Jema’a Local Government Area Kaduna State.

The arrested suspects include Messrs Manga Ismail 22 years, Idris Haruna (Ban Sambo) 20 years, Sani Bali 19 years, Shamsudeen Ladan 25 years, Abdulmajid Yau (Sele) 22 years, Abubakar Hassan 23 years, Abbas Aliyu 15 years, Mohammed Umar (Jazuli) 17 years, Jonathan Vincent (Bamai) 19 years and Stephen Joseph 25 years. Items recovered from the criminals include: TV, DVD, gas cookers, Mattrasses, woofer, phones, scissors, among others. They are presently undergoing interrogations

The military high command commends troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.