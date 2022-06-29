UPDATES: Senate begins screening of new ministerial nominees

Lawmakers in the Senate chamber of the National Assembly have commenced the screening of the ministerial nominees recently appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The screening is ongoing at a plenary presided over by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan. Less than a year to the end of his administration, President Buhari recently asked the lawmakers to confirm seven nominees as ministers to join his cabinet.

The nominees were appointed from four south-east states, as well as one state each in the north-west, south-west, and south-south regions.

They include Henry Ikechukwu – Abia State, Umana Okon Umana – Akwa-Ibom State, Ekuma Joseph – Ebonyi State, Goodluck Nana Obia – Imo State, Umar Ibrahim Yakub – Kano State, Ademola Adewole Adegorioye – Ondo State, and Odo Udi – Rivers State.