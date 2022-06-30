Ground Rent: Defaulters may forfeit property over N29bn debt

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has set up a coordinating Committee on the Recovery of Outstanding Ground Rents of over N29bn owed the FCT Administration. This committee according to the FCT Director, Information and communication Muhammad Sule in a press statement said the coordinating Committee was set up after several appeals and notices served the affected property owners, yet they remain adamant.

He added that as the committee commences work, property owners who have failed to pay their ground rent would risk prosecution, revocation, or outright forfeiture. The government, therefore, wish that the affected debtors will come forward and clear their outstanding debts to avoid prosecution, revocation, and forfeiture of their property. It may be recalled that the FCT Permanent Secretary, Adesola Olusade recently inaugurated a debt recovery committee with the mandate to recover the outstanding debts owed the FCT Administration with particular interest in ground rents and other sundry fees in the Land Administration as well as other Land related departments.

Accordingly, the Committee is expected to formally start communicating to the affected persons and corporate bodies as from Friday, July 1, 2022, after which those who failed to comply by paying their outstanding debt would be prosecuted. The Administration is forced to adopt these measures due to the non-compliant by the affected individuals and corporate organizations. The Recovery Committee has already swung into action and perfected modalities towards achieving this onerous task, because the government needs resources to execute essential infrastructural projects in the Federal Capital Territory.

The Committee, which has since been meeting to fine tune strategies for the task ahead, also warned debtors of dire consequences should they allow the committee to fully execute its mandate, if they refused to pay the outstanding land fees. The Committee wishes to assure that it will rigorously carry out its mandate to the latter, because ‘no stone will be left unturned’, in carrying out the assignment.