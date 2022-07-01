Mohamed Salah signs new three-year Liverpool contract

Mohamed Salah has signed a new three-year contract with Liverpool. The 30-year-old Egypt forward only had a year left on his previous deal and there had been doubts about whether he would stay. Salah has scored 156 goals in 254 appearances during his five years at Anfield since moving from Roma.

“It’s the best decision for us and best decision for him. He belongs with us I think. This is his club now,” said boss Jurgen Klopp. “This is a special treat for our supporters to enjoy their weekend even more. I’m sure there will be some celebrations for this news tonight.” BBC Sport understands the new deal makes Salah the highest paid player in Liverpool’s history. The wide player said: “I feel great and I am excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone. We are in a good position to fight for everything.”

Salah has won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup during his time at Anfield. He has also won or shared three Premier League Golden Boots and been named the PFA player of the year twice while with Klopp’s side.

“I have no doubt Mo’s best years are still to come. And that’s saying something, because the first five seasons here have been the stuff of legend,” said Klopp.