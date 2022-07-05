Richarlison: Tottenham’s new signing to miss first Premier League match after flare incident

Tottenham Hotspur’s summer signing Richarlison will miss the first Premier League game of the season after receiving a one-match ban due to a flare incident in May. The 25-year-old forward threw a flare during former club Everton’s crucial 1-0 win over Chelsea at Goodison Park.

As well as the ban, Richarlison has been fined £25,000 by an independent regulatory commission. The Brazilian admitted his behaviour was improper. It was a breach of Rule E3, which covers improper conduct. Pyrotechnics are banned from football stadiums in England.

Richarlison threw the flare as a celebration for scoring the winner over Thomas Tuchel’s side, which aided the club in staying in the top flight. Frank Lampard’s team came close to relegation last season, staying up in part because of Richarlison’s 10 goals and five assists in what proved to be his final campaign at Goodison.

It was announced earlier in July the forward has signed for Tottenham on a five-year deal.