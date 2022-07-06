Buhari reshuffles cabinet, swears in seven new ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday reshuffled his cabinet, seven months before the 2023 presidential election in the country. The President also administered an oath of office to seven newly appointed ministers recently confirmed by the Senate.

The new ministers took the oath of office shortly before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Council Chamber. He urged the new ministerial appointees to consider their emergence as a call to duty that demands diligent service to the nation.

Those sworn in are Henry Ikoh (Abia), Umana Okon Umana (Akwa-Ibom), Udi Odum (Rivers), Ademola Adegoroye (Ondo), Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub (Kano), Goodluck Nana Opiah (Imo) and Ekumankama Nkama (Ebonyi). The new ministers replace those who resigned their appointments to contest for various elective offices during the 2023 general elections in April.

Before the council meeting, a minute of silence was observed in honour of the outgoing Secretary-General of OPEC Mohammed Barkindo who died on Tuesday evening, hours after meeting with Buhari. Meanwhile, physically in attendance is the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.