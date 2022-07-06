Court grants Okorocha permission to travel to US for treatment

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday granted permission to former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha to travel to the United States for medical attention. While granting the permission, Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered the Registrar of the Court to release the traveling passport of the former governor to him to undertake the medical trip.

The order of the Judge followed an application argued by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mister Ola Olanipekun, who notified the court that his client has been having health challenges in the receipt times. Olanipekun argued that Okorocha, now a Senator representing Imo North in the Senate, will not abuse the order and will return to the country for his trial.

Although, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) represented by Mr Chile Okoroma had sought to vehemently oppose the request, the commission soft-pedalled when Justice Ekwo explained that the request would be granted with a caveat by the court. While granting the request, Justice Ekwo ordered Okorocha to return the passport to the Court Registrar not later than three days of his arrival in the country.

Justice Ekwo subsequently fixed November 7 for his trial in the money laundering criminal charges brought against him by the Federal Government.