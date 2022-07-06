Paul Pogba set to rejoin Juventus on free transfer following Manchester United exit

Paul Pogba is set to rejoin Juventus on a free transfer after his Manchester United contract expired. It is understood the 29-year-old France midfielder will have a medical at the weekend before completing the move. Pogba joined United from the Italian side in 2016 for a then world-record fee of £89m.

United and Pogba failed to agree on a new contract and the club confirmed at the start of June that he would leave as a free agent this summer. It is anticipated Pogba will begin training with Juventus next week prior to their trip to the United States, where they will face Barcelona and Real Madrid on 27 and 30 July respectively. For the second straight season, Juventus finished fourth in Serie A, 16 points behind champions AC Milan.

They had been Italian champions for the preceding nine seasons, with Pogba playing a key role in their title wins from 2012-13 to 2015-16. He scored 34 goals from 178 games in his previous spell with Juventus having also joined on a free from United in 2012, after coming through the Old Trafford academy.

During his first season back at Old Trafford, Pogba helped United win the EFL Cup and Europa League but they would prove to be the only trophies he won in his second spell.