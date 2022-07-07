Ekweremadu: Kidney donor not underage, says UK Court

The West Minister Magistrates Court, the United Kingdom on Thursday accepted that the kidney donor in the case of former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice is not a minor.

Ekweremadu and his wife were arrested by the British police on June 23 on allegations of human trafficking and organ harvesting that violate the country’s Modern Slavery Act.

The police authorities had accused the lawmaker of conspiring to bring a child to the United Kingdom for organ harvesting, saying the victim was a 15-year-old boy.

During the continuation of the case, the prosecution has accepted that he is 21 years old, contrary to earlier claims that he is 15 years old.