No DSS personnel escaped from Kuje prison

Department of State Service says none of its personnel is involved in the escape episode of the Kuje prison attack as reported in Vanguard online newspaper on the 6th of July 2022 that there was an hot chase by gallant officers.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director of public relations Department of State Service Peter Afunanya.

He says, at the point of the attack on the prison, no DSS personnel was an inmate at the holding facility just as the claim of carrying out a special assignment was non-existent.

The Vanguard report is not factual and therefore misleading. The public is advised to disregard it.