Terrorism: APC complicit in Kuje prison attack, PDP asserts

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the spate of insecurity and the audacity with which terrorists ravage the country unchallenged, under what the party terms a “rudderless” All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

According to the opposition party, the simultaneous terrorist attacks on the advance convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina State as well as the Correctional Facility in Abuja, the nation’s capital, underscores the collapse of the nation’s security command and control structure.

In the PDP’s opinion, the failure of the APC to tame the violence and secure the citizens only adds to affirming assertions that the ruling party is complicit in the matter.

PDP Spokesman, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in a statement on Wednesday noted that the terrorist attack on President Buhari’s convoy in his home State of Katsina as well as the “ferocious invasion and the freeing of hundreds of terrorists and criminals from the Kuje Correctional Facility further confirm that Mr. President has lost control of the security of the nation and that Nigerians are no longer safe under the APC”.