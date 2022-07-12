INEC promises transparent Osun election, says electorate will decide winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has vowed to ensure a transparent and credible governorship election in Osun State. INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, stated this on Tuesday while addressing a gathering at a stakeholders’ meeting in Osogbo, the state capital.

He said the commission has listened to stakeholders across the board who emphasised transparency, inclusivity, and credibility of the election, as well as security and peaceful conduct of the exercise. “For us in INEC, let me reassure political parties, candidates, and the electorate that the choice of who becomes the next governor of Osun State is entirely in the hands of voters,” Yakubu avowed.

“As I have repeatedly said in previous engagements with stakeholders, INEC will not take any action to the advantage or disadvantage of any political party or candidate. Our focus is on the processes and procedures as provided by law.” According to him, the electoral umpire has successfully implemented 12 out of 14 activities contained in the timetable and schedule of activities for the election.

The INEC chief stated that the only two outstanding activities left were the last day of campaigns by political parties and Election Day activities. He informed the meeting that the commission has taken every step and made every arrangement for the successful conduct of the election, as well as held consultative meetings with political parties and their candidates.