Lagos PDP Gov Candidate, Jandor picks Funke Akindele as running mate

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, has announced popular actress Funke Akindele as his running mate for the 2023 general elections.

Adediran, fondly called Jandor, unveiled the Lagos-born actress on Tuesday as the duo staged a rally alongside supporters across the streets in the Ikorodu area of the state. Jandor, who also announced the choice of Akindele as the PDP deputy governorship candidate in a series of tweets, urged the residents of Lagos to work with them.

Stressing that the actress would add more value to his candidacy, he explained that he took the decision based on the clear understanding of the task ahead and the need to work with a co-visionary with shared passion for the emancipation of the good.

According to the PDP flagbearer, the journey demands focus, resilience, and tenacity, and Akindele is large-hearted with a well-known history of service and advocacy. He also described his running mate as ‘an Ikorodu-born success story’ who has positively transformed the society through several of her projects.