2023: Tinubu’s Muslim-Muslim ticket is ‘a disastrous error, dead on arrival’ – Babachir Lawal

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has faulted the announcement of a Muslim-Muslim ticket by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Lawal, in a note he personally signed on Tuesday, described the decision as a “disastrous error.”

Mr Tinubu on Sunday had announced former Borno State Governor, Kassim Shettima, as his running mate in the 2023 presidential election. Both men are Muslims. Mr Lawal, who backed Tinubu during the APC presidential primaries, said the choice of Mr Shettima was a sign that the APC presidential candidate has “been cornered by self-serving, hero-worshiping, lapdogs.”

“The northern governors and some northern moslem elites must have persuaded him that they will never vote for a ticket that has a northern Christian on it. And he has agreed with them,” Mr Lawal said.

“But if he thinks a Moslem-Moslem ticket will win him the northern Muslim votes, he should have a rethink. They will massively vote for one of their sons because it is in their nature to do so. Buhari, their first son will not be on the ballot in 2023. Atiku their second son will be.”