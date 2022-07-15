Christian Eriksen: Man Utd sign Denmark midfielder on three-year contract

Manchester United have completed the signing of Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer. The former Ajax, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Brentford player has signed a three-year contract at Old Trafford.

“I still have major ambitions in the game. There is a huge amount that I know I can achieve, and this is the perfect place to continue my journey,” Eriksen, 30, said.

“Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started.” Earlier in July, Eriksen agreed in principle to sign for United after his short-term contract at Brentford ended in June.

He is United’s second signing under new manager Erik ten Hag after Netherlands full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord.