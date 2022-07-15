INEC extends voter registration till July 31

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the Continous Voter registration till July 31. Chairman of INEC Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, saying the decision followed a recent court judgement that paved way for the extension.

Okoye stated that the verdict has affirmed that INEC is at liberty to appoint a date of its choice to suspend the CVR, provided it is not later than 90 days before the date fixed for the General Election as provided in Sec. 9(6) of the Electoral Act 2022.

According to him, all legal encumbrances have now been removed following the judgement of the Federal High Court. “The CVR is hereby extended for another two weeks until Sunday 31st July 2022, thereby bringing the total duration of the extension to 31 days (1st – 31st July 2022),” he stated.

“The exercise has also been extended to eight hours daily from 9.00 am – 5.00 pm instead of the current duration of six hours (9.00 am – 3.00 pm) daily. The exercise is also extended to include weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) as against only weekdays.”