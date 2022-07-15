Osun: You must stick to the oath of neutrality, INEC chairman charges officials

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has charged electoral officials to stick to the oath of neutrality while discharging their duties in the July 16 governorship election in Osun State.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu gave the charge in a statement signed on Friday, a few hours before the commencement of the poll where the people of the state will decide who will govern them for the next four years.

“You must also stick to the Oath of Neutrality to which we have all subscribed. I have confidence in your ability to consolidate on our recent successes,” Yakubu said.

“I appeal to you to uphold our Code of Conduct, display your usual sense of commitment and professionalism, remain above board and firmly resist any unethical behaviour.” He equally assured Osun voters of safety during the poll, saying the commission is working closely with security to achieve that.