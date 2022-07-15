We need PDP to take over, people want to right the wrongs – Funke Akindele

“You need a party with a structure if you want to win, a viable party and you need PDP to take over.” This is the assertion made on Thursday by the Lagos state deputy gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Funke Akindele during Channels Television’s flagship programme, Politics Today.

Funke, a popular Nollywood actress and content creator was surprisingly picked as the running mate to Olajide Adediran who described her as large-hearted with a well-known history of service and advocacy. However, the move by Adediran popularly known as Jandor has been greeted with much scepticism in many quarters.

The 44-year-old stressed that her reason for towing the political lines was to effect change in Lagos as she was tired of just talking about the problems facing the Metropolis. ‘I am very compassionate about people, people working with me, children. I have faced different challenges as a Lagosian and I looked at it; are we going to continue like this? No, I am tired of talking let us do something about it.”

“I will like to do this on a big scale, I will like to better the lives of Lagosians and when this opportunity came I jumped at it.” “I live in Lagos, I do not like the way we live in Lagos, and the standard of living is pretty low. Lagos is suffering from infrastructural decay and deficit.”