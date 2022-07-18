Reward of Excellence: Sector commander tasks promoted officers to be professional and remain apolitical

The Commander Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai Major General Koko Isoni has charged the newly promoted officers of the Sector to continue to be more professional in carrying out their duties. He made the charge while decorating some of the promoted officers in Damaturu.

Gen Isoni further urged them to remain apolitical and continue to carry out their duties professionally in defense of the country and its constitution. He commended the newly decorated officers for their bravery and urged them to continue the good work, and ensure synergy with other security agencies and all stakeholders.

One of the decorated officers, Anyanwu Kennedy, Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Sector 2 OPHK, Damaturu, Yobe State and two others were promoted from the rank of Lieutenant to Captain expresse happiness and promised to justify the reposed on them by protecting the territorial integrity of the country.

The decoration ceremony was graced by the Commander, Sector 2 Engineers Brigade, Brig Gen JO Ememe, Commander, Sector 2 Equipment Support, Col E Odede, the Executive Secretary, Yobe State Emergency Management Agency Dr Mohammed Goje among other members.